Shares In Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) -65.88% Down, YTD

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.01M, closed the last trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 23.08% during that session. The DBGI stock price is -14344.44% off its 52-week high price of $208.00 and 22.92% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Sporting 23.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the DBGI stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares have moved -65.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) have changed -3.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.80% over the past 6 months.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.52% with a share float percentage of 0.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Brands Group Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP with over 7970.0 shares worth more than $74918.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 6000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 2496.0 shares of worth $23462.0 while later fund manager owns 371.0 shares of worth $1346.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.