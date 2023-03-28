Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) investors to reap big returns again

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) has seen 2.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.84B, closed the last trade at $3.93 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The RKLB stock price is -122.39% off its 52-week high price of $8.74 and 11.45% above the 52-week low of $3.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the RKLB stock price touched $3.93 or saw a rise of 5.53%. Year-to-date, Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares have moved 4.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) have changed -11.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -230.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.39% from current levels.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.90%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.20% and -16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 234.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.24 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $27.48 million and $40.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 79.20% for the current quarter and 62.60% for the next.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.90% with a share float percentage of 73.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rocket Lab USA Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VK Services, LLC with over 74.75 million shares worth more than $304.25 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, VK Services, LLC held 15.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, with the holding of over 65.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $265.23 million and represent 13.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 10.12 million shares of worth $38.15 million while later fund manager owns 6.95 million shares of worth $28.28 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.