Roblox Corporation (RBLX): What Is Good About Stock?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) has seen 6.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.78B, closed the last trade at $42.27 per share which meant it lost -$1.16 on the day or -2.67% during that session. The RBLX stock price is -27.47% off its 52-week high price of $53.88 and 48.78% above the 52-week low of $21.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Sporting -2.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the RBLX stock price touched $42.27 or saw a rise of 7.08%. Year-to-date, Roblox Corporation shares have moved 48.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) have changed 14.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.19, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -30.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.88% from current levels.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Roblox Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.71%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -108.00% and -63.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $881.41 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $745.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $770.12 million and $631.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.50% for the current quarter and 18.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -85.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.63%.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.57% with a share float percentage of 80.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roblox Corporation having a total of 806 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altos Ventures Management Inc. with over 78.66 million shares worth more than $2.82 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Altos Ventures Management Inc. held 14.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 40.05 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.44 billion and represent 7.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 8.94 million shares of worth $320.51 million while later fund manager owns 8.05 million shares of worth $288.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.