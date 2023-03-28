PVH Corp. (PVH) Is Up 19.84%, As Bears Mark A Gain

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.74B, closed the recent trade at $88.22 per share which meant it gained $14.6 on the day or 19.84% during that session. The PVH stock price is -7.13% off its 52-week high price of $94.51 and 50.7% above the 52-week low of $43.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 957.70K shares.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

Sporting 19.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the PVH stock price touched $88.22 or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, PVH Corp. shares have moved 24.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have changed 11.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PVH Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 91.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.56%, compared to -0.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.70%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.36 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.43 billion and $2.12 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.80% for the current quarter and -2.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 183.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.04%.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 0.20%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.89% with a share float percentage of 101.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PVH Corp. having a total of 509 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pzena Investment Management Llc with over 7.39 million shares worth more than $521.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Pzena Investment Management Llc held 11.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.46 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $289.19 million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.18% shares in the company for having 2.01 million shares of worth $90.26 million while later fund manager owns 2.01 million shares of worth $142.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.18% of company’s outstanding stock.