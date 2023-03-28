ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has a beta value of 0.08 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $259.49M, closed the last trade at $3.59 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 4.97% during that session. The PRQR stock price is -7.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.85 and 85.24% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Sporting 4.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the PRQR stock price touched $3.59 or saw a rise of 6.75%. Year-to-date, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares have moved -2.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have changed 23.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 372.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.91%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.70% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 85.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.01 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $452.5k and $1.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 123.20% for the current quarter and 86.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.50% over the past 5 years.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.59% with a share float percentage of 51.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProQR Therapeutics N.V. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Privium Fund Management B.V. with over 5.34 million shares worth more than $19.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Privium Fund Management B.V. held 7.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 3.3 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.46 million and represent 4.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 36293.0 shares of worth $44640.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.