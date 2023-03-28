PlayAGS Inc. (AGS): What Are The Positives?

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) has a beta value of 2.37 and has seen 4.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.15M, closed the last trade at $6.99 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.04% during that session. The AGS stock price is -20.17% off its 52-week high price of $8.40 and 39.77% above the 52-week low of $4.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 449.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) trade information

Sporting 2.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the AGS stock price touched $6.99 or saw a rise of 0.57%. Year-to-date, PlayAGS Inc. shares have moved 37.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) have changed 12.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -114.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.14% from current levels.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PlayAGS Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $78.18 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $70.22 million and $72.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.30% for the current quarter and 5.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.20% over the past 5 years.

AGS Dividends

PlayAGS Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.06% with a share float percentage of 63.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PlayAGS Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 8.21 million shares worth more than $43.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 21.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.55 million and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 1.03 million shares of worth $5.44 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $4.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.