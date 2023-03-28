NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Slumps -0.93%, A Loss For Bears

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 36.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $665.40B, closed the last trade at $265.31 per share which meant it lost -$2.48 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The NVDA stock price is -9.1% off its 52-week high price of $289.46 and 59.24% above the 52-week low of $108.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 55.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 50.31 million shares.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Sporting -0.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the NVDA stock price touched $265.31 or saw a rise of 3.83%. Year-to-date, NVIDIA Corporation shares have moved 81.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have changed 13.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $273.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $175.00 while the price target rests at a high of $350.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.04% from current levels.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NVIDIA Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 111.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.13%, compared to -10.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -38.60% and -36.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

28 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.01 billion for the current quarter. 27 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.64 billion and $8.29 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -21.40% for the current quarter and -23.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -54.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.20%.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 23 and May 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 0.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.04% with a share float percentage of 69.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NVIDIA Corporation having a total of 3,783 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 203.75 million shares worth more than $24.73 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 176.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.41 billion and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 70.85 million shares of worth $8.6 billion while later fund manager owns 56.76 million shares of worth $6.89 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.