Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 0.73%

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98B, closed the recent trade at $10.66 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.73% during that session. The LESL stock price is -103.28% off its 52-week high price of $21.67 and 5.07% above the 52-week low of $10.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 million shares.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Sporting 0.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the LESL stock price touched $10.66 or saw a rise of 6.41%. Year-to-date, Leslie’s Inc. shares have moved -12.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have changed -17.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.36.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Leslie’s Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.68%, compared to 1.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -900.00% and 2.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $226.65 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $710.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $228.07 million and $673.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.60% for the current quarter and 5.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 28.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.00% with a share float percentage of 118.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leslie’s Inc. having a total of 351 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.43 million shares worth more than $285.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Catterton Management Company, L.L.C., with the holding of over 18.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $266.55 million and represent 9.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.98% shares in the company for having 10.99 million shares of worth $134.15 million while later fund manager owns 5.66 million shares of worth $83.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.08% of company’s outstanding stock.