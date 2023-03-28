Investor Trust Slackened After Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Shares Gained By $0.8

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.51B, closed the recent trade at $16.00 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 5.26% during that session. The BOWL stock price is -9.06% off its 52-week high price of $17.45 and 48.81% above the 52-week low of $8.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Sporting 5.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the BOWL stock price touched $16.00 or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, Bowlero Corp. shares have moved 18.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) have changed 3.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -62.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.25% from the levels at last check today.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bowlero Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -83.93%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 292.30% and 133.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304.15 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $250.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $257.82 million and $267.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.00% for the current quarter and -6.60% for the next.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.79% with a share float percentage of 104.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bowlero Corp. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atairos Group, Inc. with over 63.43 million shares worth more than $1.02 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Atairos Group, Inc. held 57.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Soros Fund Management LLC, with the holding of over 8.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.51 million and represent 7.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 1.58 million shares of worth $25.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.21 million shares of worth $19.41 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.