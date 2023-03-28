How Is United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.82B, closed the recent trade at $42.25 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The UAL stock price is -30.27% off its 52-week high price of $55.04 and 25.25% above the 52-week low of $31.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.67.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the UAL stock price touched $42.25 or saw a rise of 4.67%. Year-to-date, United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares have moved 12.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have changed -16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $81.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -91.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.33% from the levels at last check today.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 219.05%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 115.80% and 88.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.00%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.5 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.57 billion and $12.11 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.00% for the current quarter and 13.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 136.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 59.43%.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.72% with a share float percentage of 60.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Airlines Holdings Inc. having a total of 739 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.75 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 24.48 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $796.43 million and represent 9.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.65% shares in the company for having 12.39 million shares of worth $403.1 million while later fund manager owns 9.74 million shares of worth $316.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.65% of company’s outstanding stock.