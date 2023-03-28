Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.34B, closed the recent trade at $76.88 per share which meant it gained $1.08 on the day or 1.42% during that session. The CP stock price is -9.55% off its 52-week high price of $84.22 and 15.23% above the 52-week low of $65.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Sporting 1.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the CP stock price touched $76.88 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares have moved 3.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) have changed -0.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $120.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $103.92 while the price target rests at a high of $166.10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -116.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.17% from the levels at last check today.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.02%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.00% and 23.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.70%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.75 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.38 billion and $1.62 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.30% for the current quarter and 31.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -9.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.06%.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.76 at a share yield of 1.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.20% with a share float percentage of 77.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Pacific Railway Limited having a total of 1,310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TCI Fund Management Ltd with over 55.86 million shares worth more than $4.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, TCI Fund Management Ltd held 6.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 52.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.01 billion and represent 5.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 12.38 million shares of worth $951.65 million while later fund manager owns 11.04 million shares of worth $848.43 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.