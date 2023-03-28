Futu Holdings Limited Shares Are Down 20.80% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 5.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.51B, closed the recent trade at $45.01 per share which meant it lost -$4.3 on the day or -8.72% during that session. The FUTU stock price is -60.41% off its 52-week high price of $72.20 and 40.37% above the 52-week low of $26.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Sporting -8.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the FUTU stock price touched $45.01 or saw a rise of 13.97%. Year-to-date, Futu Holdings Limited shares have moved 10.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have changed -3.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Futu Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.20%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.10% and 63.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $237.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $260.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $204.26 million and $209.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.10% for the current quarter and 24.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 80.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 82.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.57%.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.79% with a share float percentage of 37.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Futu Holdings Limited having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with over 4.16 million shares worth more than $155.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd held 4.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 3.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.88 million and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-International Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 2.08 million shares of worth $84.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $15.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.