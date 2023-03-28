Fox Corporation (FOXA) Shares Are Up 8.94% YTD

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.72B, closed the recent trade at $33.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -1.62% during that session. The FOXA stock price is -24.37% off its 52-week high price of $41.14 and 15.33% above the 52-week low of $28.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fox Corporation (FOXA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.91.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) trade information

Sporting -1.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the FOXA stock price touched $33.08 or saw a rise of 3.33%. Year-to-date, Fox Corporation shares have moved 8.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) have changed -7.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.33% from the levels at last check today.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fox Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.09%, compared to -14.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.30% and 12.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.70%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.04 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.46 billion and $3.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.00% for the current quarter and 2.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -41.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.40%.

FOXA Dividends

Fox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 1.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.14% with a share float percentage of 104.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fox Corporation having a total of 827 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 45.74 million shares worth more than $1.51 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 40.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.33 billion and represent 13.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.32% shares in the company for having 27.66 million shares of worth $915.53 million while later fund manager owns 8.85 million shares of worth $292.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.