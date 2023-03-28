First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.07B, closed the last trade at $895.61 per share which meant it gained $313.06 on the day or 53.74% during that session. The FCNCA stock price is 1.14% off its 52-week high price of $885.38 and 43.52% above the 52-week low of $505.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 126.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $21.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) trade information

Sporting 53.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the FCNCA stock price touched $895.61 or saw a rise of 1.58%. Year-to-date, First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares have moved 18.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) have changed 21.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $852.17, which means that the shares’ value could drop -5.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $538.00 while the price target rests at a high of $950.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.93% from current levels.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.71%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.40% and 49.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $929 million and $983 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.40% for the current quarter and 13.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.30% over the past 5 years.

FCNCA Dividends

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.00 at a share yield of 0.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.06% with a share float percentage of 81.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Citizens BancShares Inc. having a total of 528 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.78 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 13.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $931.72 million and represent 8.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 0.42 million shares of worth $348.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $285.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.