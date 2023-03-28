Equinor ASA Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.75B, closed the recent trade at $28.23 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The EQNR stock price is -45.24% off its 52-week high price of $41.00 and 6.91% above the 52-week low of $26.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.80 million shares.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Sporting 2.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the EQNR stock price touched $28.23 or saw a rise of 0.32%. Year-to-date, Equinor ASA shares have moved -19.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have changed -9.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equinor ASA shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.18%, compared to -18.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 243.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.80%.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.58 at a share yield of 9.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.52% with a share float percentage of 5.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinor ASA having a total of 414 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Folketrygdfondet with over 110.95 million shares worth more than $3.67 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Folketrygdfondet held 3.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 9.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $329.56 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 5.02 million shares of worth $179.86 million while later fund manager owns 3.06 million shares of worth $109.46 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.