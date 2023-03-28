Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $431.04M, closed the last trade at $8.86 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 9.38% during that session. The EBS stock price is -409.48% off its 52-week high price of $45.14 and 12.64% above the 52-week low of $7.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Sporting 9.38% in the green in last session when the EBS stock price touched $8.86 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares have moved -24.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have changed -35.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.97.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.39%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -99.10% and -183.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $297.18 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $244.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $723.2 million and $307.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -58.90% for the current quarter and -20.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.40% over the past 5 years.

EBS Dividends

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.46% with a share float percentage of 96.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Emergent BioSolutions Inc. having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.39 million shares worth more than $176.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.97 million and represent 10.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.98% shares in the company for having 3.98 million shares of worth $46.99 million while later fund manager owns 3.29 million shares of worth $38.86 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.60% of company’s outstanding stock.