Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) investors to reap big returns again

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.10B, closed the last trade at $12.09 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The EBC stock price is -84.86% off its 52-week high price of $22.35 and 6.95% above the 52-week low of $11.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the EBC stock price touched $12.09 or saw a rise of 6.28%. Year-to-date, Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares have moved -29.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have changed -23.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.07% from current levels.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.88%, compared to 1.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.11 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $128.12 million and $137.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.70% for the current quarter and 3.10% for the next.

EBC Dividends

Eastern Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 3.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.90% with a share float percentage of 65.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eastern Bankshares Inc. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.38 million shares worth more than $302.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $214.47 million and represent 6.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.32% shares in the company for having 5.87 million shares of worth $115.11 million while later fund manager owns 4.78 million shares of worth $93.95 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.