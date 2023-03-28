Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.63M, closed the recent trade at $1.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -19.43% during that session. The DPRO stock price is -79.43% off its 52-week high price of $2.53 and 64.54% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 601.13K shares.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Sporting -19.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the DPRO stock price touched $1.41 or saw a rise of 25.35%. Year-to-date, Draganfly Inc. shares have moved 88.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) have changed -27.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -254.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -148.23% from the levels at last check today.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Draganfly Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 101.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.18%, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.96% with a share float percentage of 3.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Draganfly Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AlphaCentric Advisors LLC with over 0.3 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC held 0.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ACT Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94500.0 and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.74% shares in the company for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 18003.0 shares of worth $16402.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.