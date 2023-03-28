Does Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $374.09M, closed the last trade at $1.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -4.59% during that session. The BFLY stock price is -366.31% off its 52-week high price of $8.72 and 2.67% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Sporting -4.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the BFLY stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 9.66%. Year-to-date, Butterfly Network Inc. shares have moved -23.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) have changed -15.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -301.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -140.64% from current levels.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Butterfly Network Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.86%, compared to 5.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -175.00% and 9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.93 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $18.99 million and $15.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.00% for the current quarter and 23.90% for the next.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.81% with a share float percentage of 59.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Butterfly Network Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 13.27 million shares worth more than $62.36 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 7.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.06 million and represent 6.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.69% shares in the company for having 9.91 million shares of worth $24.38 million while later fund manager owns 7.88 million shares of worth $25.46 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.53% of company’s outstanding stock.