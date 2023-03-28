Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 10.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.65B, closed the last trade at $9.79 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 4.71% during that session. The DB stock price is -38.61% off its 52-week high price of $13.57 and 26.05% above the 52-week low of $7.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.6.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Sporting 4.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the DB stock price touched $9.79 or saw a rise of 8.08%. Year-to-date, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares have moved -15.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have changed -18.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.36 while the price target rests at a high of $20.56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -110.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.04% from current levels.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.06%, compared to 6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.20% and 30.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 154.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.91%.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.33 at a share yield of 3.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.70% with a share float percentage of 41.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft having a total of 600 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft with over 74.49 million shares worth more than $551.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft held 3.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 72.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $536.27 million and represent 3.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 27.02 million shares of worth $258.82 million while later fund manager owns 15.09 million shares of worth $111.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.