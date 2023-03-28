CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $873.44M, closed the last trade at $8.73 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 3.07% during that session. The CBAY stock price is -15.12% off its 52-week high price of $10.05 and 80.87% above the 52-week low of $1.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Sporting 3.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the CBAY stock price touched $8.73 or saw a rise of 9.35%. Year-to-date, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 39.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have changed 8.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 156.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.79%, compared to 5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.80% and 50.00% for the next quarter.

5 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.90% over the past 5 years.

CBAY Dividends

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.39% with a share float percentage of 78.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 10.3 million shares worth more than $36.05 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 12.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tcg Crossover Management, Llc, with the holding of over 5.91 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.67 million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 2.4 million shares of worth $8.39 million while later fund manager owns 1.11 million shares of worth $3.89 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.