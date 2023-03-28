Coupang Inc. (CPNG): What Is Good About Stock?

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.89B, closed the recent trade at $15.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.36% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -40.47% off its 52-week high price of $21.38 and 41.0% above the 52-week low of $8.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.62 million shares.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Sporting -0.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the CPNG stock price touched $15.22 or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, Coupang Inc. shares have moved 3.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have changed -0.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.41% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.20 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -110.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.98% from the levels at last check today.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coupang Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 700.00%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 141.70% and 225.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.61 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.12 billion and $5.04 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.60% for the current quarter and 14.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.00% over the past 5 years.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.15% with a share float percentage of 80.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupang Inc. having a total of 512 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 426.16 million shares worth more than $6.51 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 26.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 128.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.96 billion and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 37.27 million shares of worth $569.35 million while later fund manager owns 27.0 million shares of worth $412.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.