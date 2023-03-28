Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 4.67% Rise

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has seen 2.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.07B, closed the last trade at $19.74 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 4.67% during that session. The BMBL stock price is -99.24% off its 52-week high price of $39.33 and 10.74% above the 52-week low of $17.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.54 million shares.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Sporting 4.67% in the green in last session when the BMBL stock price touched $19.74 or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, Bumble Inc. shares have moved -6.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have changed -16.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bumble Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.86%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -84.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.50%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $235.87 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $241.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $208.22 million and $211.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.30% for the current quarter and 14.40% for the next.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.65% with a share float percentage of 104.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bumble Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 43.18 million shares worth more than $927.96 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 33.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 11.9 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $255.8 million and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 3.22 million shares of worth $69.22 million while later fund manager owns 3.08 million shares of worth $78.2 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.