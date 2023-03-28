Big Lots Inc. (BIG): What Are The Positives?

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $292.65M, closed the last trade at $10.33 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.68% during that session. The BIG stock price is -291.58% off its 52-week high price of $40.45 and 5.32% above the 52-week low of $9.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Sporting 0.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the BIG stock price touched $10.33 or saw a rise of 13.05%. Year-to-date, Big Lots Inc. shares have moved -29.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have changed -30.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -83.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.88% from current levels.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Big Lots Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.34%, compared to 17.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -142.30% and 166.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.55 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.73 billion and $1.37 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.50% for the current quarter and -0.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.90% over the past 5 years.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 25 and May 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 11.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.62% with a share float percentage of 114.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Big Lots Inc. having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.93 million shares worth more than $76.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 17.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.75 million and represent 14.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.43% shares in the company for having 2.15 million shares of worth $31.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.74 million shares of worth $34.01 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.02% of company’s outstanding stock.