Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Stellantis N.V. (STLA) swung 0.46%

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.21B, closed the recent trade at $17.64 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The STLA stock price is -6.92% off its 52-week high price of $18.86 and 35.54% above the 52-week low of $11.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.56 million shares.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Sporting 0.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the STLA stock price touched $17.64 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Stellantis N.V. shares have moved 24.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) have changed 0.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.32.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stellantis N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.64%, compared to -4.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.74% over the past 5 years.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.19% with a share float percentage of 56.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stellantis N.V. having a total of 932 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bpifrance SA with over 192.7 million shares worth more than $3.4 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Bpifrance SA held 6.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amundi, with the holding of over 123.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.18 billion and represent 3.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 28.7 million shares of worth $505.74 million while later fund manager owns 27.02 million shares of worth $476.04 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.