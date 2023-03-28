Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) tumbled -1.37%

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.72B, closed the last trade at $18.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The BE stock price is -74.54% off its 52-week high price of $31.47 and 36.38% above the 52-week low of $11.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Sporting -1.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the BE stock price touched $18.03 or saw a rise of 6.29%. Year-to-date, Bloom Energy Corporation shares have moved -5.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) have changed -15.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -121.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.47% from current levels.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bloom Energy Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.80%, compared to -3.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.40% and 90.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.30%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $315.26 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $342.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $201.04 million and $243.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.80% for the current quarter and 40.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.10% over the past 5 years.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.