Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 7.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.27B, closed the last trade at $27.26 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The BKR stock price is -42.11% off its 52-week high price of $38.74 and 25.09% above the 52-week low of $20.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the BKR stock price touched $27.26 or saw a rise of 3.09%. Year-to-date, Baker Hughes Company shares have moved -7.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) have changed -10.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.95% from current levels.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baker Hughes Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.40%, compared to 44.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.90% and 209.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.00%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.52 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $6 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.83 billion and $5.05 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.30% for the current quarter and 18.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -129.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.30%.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.76 at a share yield of 2.79%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.02% with a share float percentage of 104.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baker Hughes Company having a total of 987 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 124.02 million shares worth more than $2.6 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Capital Research Global Investors held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 119.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.5 billion and represent 14.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.37% shares in the company for having 52.74 million shares of worth $1.56 billion while later fund manager owns 39.99 million shares of worth $1.18 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.83% of company’s outstanding stock.