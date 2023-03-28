Atai Life Sciences N.V. Shares Are Up -73.35% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $216.35M, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 9.60% during that session. The ATAI stock price is -308.76% off its 52-week high price of $5.60 and 16.79% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Sporting 9.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the ATAI stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 2.14%. Year-to-date, Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares have moved -48.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) have changed -15.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.10 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1432.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -272.26% from current levels.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.12%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.90% and 4.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110k for the current quarter.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.79% with a share float percentage of 38.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atai Life Sciences N.V. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 5.66 million shares worth more than $15.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 3.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.75 million and represent 1.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.38% shares in the company for having 5.61 million shares of worth $14.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 million shares of worth $2.71 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.