An In-Depth Look At The Cimpress plc (CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.10B, closed the last trade at $41.80 per share which meant it gained $10.6 on the day or 33.97% during that session. The CMPR stock price is -61.03% off its 52-week high price of $67.31 and 56.94% above the 52-week low of $18.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 127.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cimpress plc (CMPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.12.

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) trade information

Sporting 33.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the CMPR stock price touched $41.80 or saw a rise of 5.02%. Year-to-date, Cimpress plc shares have moved 51.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) have changed 27.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $57.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.62% from current levels.

Cimpress plc (CMPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cimpress plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -273.08%, compared to -9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 59.30% and 67.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $686.18 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $759.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $657.41 million and $722.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.40% for the current quarter and 5.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 36.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CMPR Dividends

Cimpress plc is expected to release its next earnings report on April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.96% with a share float percentage of 94.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cimpress plc having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prescott General Partners LLC with over 3.91 million shares worth more than $95.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Prescott General Partners LLC held 14.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 2.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.65 million and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.21% shares in the company for having 2.15 million shares of worth $59.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $23.67 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.05% of company’s outstanding stock.