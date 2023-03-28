Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.42B, closed the recent trade at $221.90 per share which meant it gained $3.02 on the day or 1.38% during that session. The ALB stock price is -50.77% off its 52-week high price of $334.55 and 16.56% above the 52-week low of $185.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $7.24.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Sporting 1.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the ALB stock price touched $221.90 or saw a rise of 1.74%. Year-to-date, Albemarle Corporation shares have moved 2.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) have changed -13.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $318.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $155.00 while the price target rests at a high of $498.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -124.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.15% from the levels at last check today.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Albemarle Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.52%, compared to -10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 204.20% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.80%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.76 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.82 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.13 billion and $1.48 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 144.30% for the current quarter and 90.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.50% over the past 5 years.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 0.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.71% with a share float percentage of 86.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Albemarle Corporation having a total of 1,425 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.17 million shares worth more than $3.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.05 billion and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 3.49 million shares of worth $775.93 million while later fund manager owns 2.7 million shares of worth $599.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.