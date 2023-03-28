Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Investors To Make Money Again

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) has a beta value of 0.17 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $132.77M, closed the recent trade at $0.59 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 7.56% during that session. The TCRT stock price is -579.66% off its 52-week high price of $4.01 and 30.51% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 911.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Sporting 7.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the TCRT stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 15.71%. Year-to-date, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -8.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) have changed 4.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.70 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1171.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.64% from the levels at last check today.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.88%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 269.30%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.10% over the past 5 years.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.99% with a share float percentage of 35.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MSD Partners, L.P. with over 15.15 million shares worth more than $26.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, MSD Partners, L.P. held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.19 million and represent 6.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 5.81 million shares of worth $9.99 million while later fund manager owns 3.05 million shares of worth $5.24 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.