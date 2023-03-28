A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is EQRx Inc. (EQRX)

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $889.27M, closed the last trade at $1.82 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.11% during that session. The EQRX stock price is -232.42% off its 52-week high price of $6.05 and 5.49% above the 52-week low of $1.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Sporting 1.11% in the green in last session when the EQRX stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 8.31%. Year-to-date, EQRx Inc. shares have moved -26.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) have changed -18.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -174.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -64.84% from current levels.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EQRx Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.57%, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.28% with a share float percentage of 80.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EQRx Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alphabet Inc. with over 47.55 million shares worth more than $235.39 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Alphabet Inc. held 9.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation, with the holding of over 43.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $213.72 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 11.77 million shares of worth $28.95 million while later fund manager owns 7.38 million shares of worth $36.52 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.