22.45 Gain Turns Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.67M, closed the last trade at $1.80 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 22.45% during that session. The AZYO stock price is -400.56% off its 52-week high price of $9.01 and 38.89% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 213.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) trade information

Sporting 22.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/27/23 when the AZYO stock price touched $1.80 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, Aziyo Biologics Inc. shares have moved -57.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) have changed -60.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 8560.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aziyo Biologics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.77%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.20% and 13.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.48 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $10.86 million and $11.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.90% for the current quarter and 16.60% for the next.

AZYO Dividends

Aziyo Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.79% with a share float percentage of 77.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aziyo Biologics Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Birchview Capital, LP with over 1.52 million shares worth more than $6.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Birchview Capital, LP held 16.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Endurant Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 1.14 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.21 million and represent 12.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 62866.0 shares of worth $0.45 million while later fund manager owns 24900.0 shares of worth $0.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.