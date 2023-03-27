ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Drops -2.20%, Marking Lose By Bears

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.93B, closed the recent trade at $22.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -2.20% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -227.73% off its 52-week high price of $74.23 and 28.34% above the 52-week low of $16.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting -2.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the ZIM stock price touched $22.65 or saw a rise of 9.83%. Year-to-date, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have moved 31.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have changed -5.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -101.64%, compared to -11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -101.20% and -105.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -50.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.58 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.5 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.72 billion and $3.43 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -57.50% for the current quarter and -56.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 271.20% over the past 5 years.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 16.95 at a share yield of 73.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.64% with a share float percentage of 43.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. having a total of 349 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.54 million shares worth more than $80.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 3.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.77 million and represent 2.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-High Dividend Yield Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 0.43 million shares of worth $9.82 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $8.11 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.