Why Should You Consider Adding Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) To Your Portfolio?

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 2.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $979.94M, closed the last trade at $16.27 per share which meant it gained $0.98 on the day or 6.41% during that session. The BYND stock price is -224.09% off its 52-week high price of $52.73 and 32.21% above the 52-week low of $11.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.18.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Sporting 6.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the BYND stock price touched $16.27 or saw a rise of 3.84%. Year-to-date, Beyond Meat Inc. shares have moved 32.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have changed -5.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.42, which means that the shares’ value could drop -31.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 69.27% from current levels.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beyond Meat Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.65%, compared to -17.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.10% and 35.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.80%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $75.92 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $100.68 million and $109.45 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -24.60% for the current quarter and -14.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -99.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.98% with a share float percentage of 47.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Meat Inc. having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.71 million shares worth more than $80.91 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.12 million and represent 6.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 1.65 million shares of worth $23.44 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $20.6 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.