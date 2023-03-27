Why Should You Add UiPath Inc. (PATH) To Your Portfolio?

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.14B, closed the recent trade at $16.21 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 1.76% during that session. The PATH stock price is -96.67% off its 52-week high price of $31.88 and 35.84% above the 52-week low of $10.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UiPath Inc. (PATH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Sporting 1.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the PATH stock price touched $16.21 or saw a rise of 7.42%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc. shares have moved 27.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) have changed 10.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -69.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.46% from the levels at last check today.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UiPath Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.43%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.70% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.70%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $271.8 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $283.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023. Year-ago sales stood $245.07 million and $242.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.90% for the current quarter and 17.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -549.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.70%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.68% with a share float percentage of 75.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UiPath Inc. having a total of 440 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 44.05 million shares worth more than $715.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 28.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $469.76 million and represent 6.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.62% shares in the company for having 26.46 million shares of worth $429.68 million while later fund manager owns 9.04 million shares of worth $146.83 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.