Why Should We Buy MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Stock?

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $671.10M, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The MPLN stock price is -495.19% off its 52-week high price of $6.19 and 16.35% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Sporting -0.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the MPLN stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, MultiPlan Corporation shares have moved -9.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) have changed 15.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.85% from current levels.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240.04 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $243.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $298.25 million and $298.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.50% for the current quarter and -18.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -672.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.80%.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.07% with a share float percentage of 96.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MultiPlan Corporation having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. with over 215.51 million shares worth more than $247.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. held 33.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, with the holding of over 51.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.57 million and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 14.99 million shares of worth $42.88 million while later fund manager owns 10.45 million shares of worth $29.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.