Why Should We Buy Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Stock?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) has seen 46.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.08M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.73% during that session. The FFIE stock price is -2021.62% off its 52-week high price of $7.85 and 32.43% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 63.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.47 million shares.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Sporting -4.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the FFIE stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 32.48%. Year-to-date, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares have moved 28.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) have changed -35.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 87.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.00% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 11 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.56% with a share float percentage of 9.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.16 million shares worth more than $5.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 1.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.98 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.44 million and represent 1.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.74% shares in the company for having 4.61 million shares of worth $1.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $1.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.