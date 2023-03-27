Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Precigen Inc. (PGEN)?

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $236.42M, closed the recent trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -11.45% during that session. The PGEN stock price is -241.18% off its 52-week high price of $2.90 and -5.88% below the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Sporting -11.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the PGEN stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 22.02%. Year-to-date, Precigen Inc. shares have moved -44.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have changed -29.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1547.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -605.88% from the levels at last check today.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precigen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.50%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.21 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $24.22 million and $32.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -74.40% for the current quarter and -80.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 28.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.40%.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.02% with a share float percentage of 61.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precigen Inc. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Security, LLC with over 83.47 million shares worth more than $176.95 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Third Security, LLC held 33.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.84 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.61 million and represent 3.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 2.9 million shares of worth $6.15 million while later fund manager owns 2.34 million shares of worth $3.56 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.