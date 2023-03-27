Why Buy Stock In PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.32B, closed the recent trade at $41.76 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 1.85% during that session. The PBF stock price is -17.34% off its 52-week high price of $49.00 and 50.12% above the 52-week low of $20.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 million shares.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Sporting 1.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the PBF stock price touched $41.76 or saw a rise of 6.72%. Year-to-date, PBF Energy Inc. shares have moved 2.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have changed -4.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.57.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $42.00 while the price target rests at a high of $74.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -77.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.57% from the levels at last check today.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PBF Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.15%, compared to -18.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 697.10% and -64.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.8 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.73 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $9.14 billion and $14.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.70% for the current quarter and -30.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.80% over the past 5 years.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 1.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.74% with a share float percentage of 98.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PBF Energy Inc. having a total of 487 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.54 million shares worth more than $561.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $519.6 million and represent 9.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 3.53 million shares of worth $146.35 million while later fund manager owns 3.24 million shares of worth $134.59 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.