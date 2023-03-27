Why Acquire Shares Of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB)?

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) has seen 59.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.73M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 50.06% during that session. The VORB stock price is -848.75% off its 52-week high price of $7.59 and 48.75% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Sporting 50.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the VORB stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 8.77%. Year-to-date, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares have moved -56.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) have changed -43.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.04% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.19 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.83% with a share float percentage of 94.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.16 million shares worth more than $6.64 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.54 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 2.04 million shares of worth $6.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.48 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.