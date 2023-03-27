Why Acquire Shares Of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)?

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) has seen 8.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $244.63M, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -26.99% during that session. The HYZN stock price is -800.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.57 and -28.77% below the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Sporting -26.99% in the red in last session when the HYZN stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 31.78%. Year-to-date, Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have moved -52.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) have changed -47.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.22.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.32% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 621.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.17 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.11% with a share float percentage of 63.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyzon Motors Inc. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 7.56 million shares worth more than $12.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 3.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 6.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.59 million and represent 2.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 6.63 million shares of worth $10.28 million while later fund manager owns 2.23 million shares of worth $3.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.