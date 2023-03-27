When Will Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Be Worth Investing In?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 2.70 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.16M, closed the last trade at $0.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -8.37% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -408.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.44 and -8.33% below the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Sporting -8.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the SOLO stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 23.81%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved -20.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed -37.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.60 while the price target rests at a high of $0.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.0% from current levels.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.16%, compared to -4.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 220.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.92 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.43 million and $986.28k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 104.80% for the current quarter and 619.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.41% with a share float percentage of 5.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 4.15 million shares worth more than $5.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 12.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baird Financial Group, Inc., with the holding of over 1.27 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.55 million and represent 3.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DWS Global Small Cap Fd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $0.53 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.