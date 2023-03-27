When Is Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Going To Be Good Investment?

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.70M, closed the recent trade at $0.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -12.34% during that session. The VIRI stock price is -2235.9% off its 52-week high price of $9.11 and 43.59% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 501.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Sporting -12.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the VIRI stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 18.75%. Year-to-date, Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 65.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) have changed 25.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.86%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.30% and 52.30% for the next quarter.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.93% with a share float percentage of 12.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virios Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $92724.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64723.0 and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $86999.0 while later fund manager owns 37156.0 shares of worth $14635.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.