When Does Arrival (ARVL) Become A Good Investment?

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) has seen 3.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $112.10M, closed the last trade at $0.15 per share which meant 2.11% during that session. The ARVL stock price is -2653.33% off its 52-week high price of $4.13 and 6.67% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.32 million shares.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Sporting 2.11% in the green in last session when the ARVL stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 12.74%. Year-to-date, Arrival shares have moved -5.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) have changed -50.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.07% over the past 6 months.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.69% with a share float percentage of 14.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arrival having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 26.45 million shares worth more than $21.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 4.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 5.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.32 million and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 1.32 million shares of worth $1.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $0.16 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.