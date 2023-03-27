What Is So Great About Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has a beta value of -0.81 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the last trade at $3.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -5.05% during that session. The GOTU stock price is -38.99% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 83.8% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Sporting -5.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the GOTU stock price touched $3.95 or saw a rise of 9.61%. Year-to-date, Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares have moved 67.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have changed 17.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.06 while the price target rests at a high of $27.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -588.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -129.37% from current levels.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 240.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.68 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $74.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $291.63 million and $310.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -65.50% for the current quarter and -75.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 100.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.03%.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 05 and June 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.05% with a share float percentage of 24.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaotu Techedu Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 7.26 million shares worth more than $8.79 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 4.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.67 million and represent 3.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 2.01 million shares of worth $1.33 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $1.24 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.