Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Allarity Therapeutics Inc.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) has seen 19.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.40M, closed the last trade at $0.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -31.95% during that session. The ALLR stock price is -4125.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.38 and -12.5% below the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.94 million shares.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Sporting -31.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the ALLR stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 65.07%. Year-to-date, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -73.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) have changed -59.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9900.0% from current levels.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.31% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.30% for the industry.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.65% with a share float percentage of 0.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allarity Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are LMR Partners LLP with over 46033.0 shares worth more than $50636.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, LMR Partners LLP held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 29433.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32376.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 20000.0 shares of worth $22000.0 while later fund manager owns 14501.0 shares of worth $6510.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.