Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Lower

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.86B, closed the recent trade at $6.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.27% during that session. The YMM stock price is -45.85% off its 52-week high price of $10.18 and 34.67% above the 52-week low of $4.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Sporting -1.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the YMM stock price touched $6.98 or saw a rise of 5.93%. Year-to-date, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares have moved -12.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) have changed 3.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $81.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.76 while the price target rests at a high of $103.82. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1387.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -698.85% from the levels at last check today.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.24% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $234.51 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $288.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $210.21 million and $249.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.60% for the current quarter and 15.60% for the next.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.53% with a share float percentage of 50.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are All-Stars Investment Ltd. with over 44.13 million shares worth more than $309.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, All-Stars Investment Ltd. held 4.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Farallon Capital Management Llc, with the holding of over 43.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $304.73 million and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 31.24 million shares of worth $219.13 million while later fund manager owns 12.23 million shares of worth $85.78 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.