Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Upper

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 5.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $4.10 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The SPCE stock price is -174.39% off its 52-week high price of $11.25 and 20.98% above the 52-week low of $3.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the SPCE stock price touched $4.10 or saw a rise of 3.98%. Year-to-date, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares have moved 17.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have changed -28.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -168.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.22% from current levels.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.52%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -64.50% and -41.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $370k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $670k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $141k and $319k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 162.40% for the current quarter and 110.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -33.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.40%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.74% with a share float percentage of 47.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.66 million shares worth more than $87.87 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.59 million and represent 6.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.12% shares in the company for having 11.3 million shares of worth $39.32 million while later fund manager owns 5.87 million shares of worth $27.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.