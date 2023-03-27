Wall Street Was Disappointed By The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW)’s 0.70% Stock Price Incline

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 45.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.44B, closed the last trade at $53.26 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 0.70% during that session. The SCHW stock price is -74.92% off its 52-week high price of $93.16 and 15.51% above the 52-week low of $45.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.44 million shares.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Sporting 0.70% in the green in last session when the SCHW stock price touched $53.26 or saw a rise of 11.23%. Year-to-date, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares have moved -36.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) have changed -32.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Charles Schwab Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.13%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.90% and 10.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.42 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.51 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.67 billion and $5.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.90% for the current quarter and 8.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 24.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.16%.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 1.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.18% with a share float percentage of 94.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Charles Schwab Corporation having a total of 2,063 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toronto Dominion Bank with over 225.99 million shares worth more than $18.82 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Toronto Dominion Bank held 12.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 124.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.94 billion and represent 6.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 51.61 million shares of worth $4.3 billion while later fund manager owns 46.1 million shares of worth $3.31 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.